A trusted Liverpool source insists there is absolutely zero chance of the Reds offering departing Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne a Premier League lifeline after delivering a withering assessment of just how far the Belgian has declined, while three certain departures from Arne Slot’s squad have also been identified.

The Belgian is regarded as one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever midfielders with his name standing up alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira, Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard. Second on the all-time assists chart with 119, De Bruyne will depart the Etihad as a free agent this summer, bringing the curtain down on 10 wonderful seasons for Manchester City.

With the 33-year-old entering free agent status, there is seemingly no shortage of clubs queuing up to bring in the 109-times capped Belgium international.

And while lucrative moves to either Saudi Arabia or MLS would make sense, De Bruyne has also been sensationally linked with a move to either Manchester United or Liverpool in an eyebrow-raising deal that would extend his Premier League adventure.

However, trusted Liverpool FC reporter David Lynch insists there is absolutely zero chance of De Bruyne rocking up at Anfield, and is adamant that the Reds will not be looking at a player who looks well past his best and who appears to be ‘running through mud’ this season.

“I’ve watched him this season as much as anybody else. He looks absolutely miles off it physically,” Lynch stated on the Anfield Index’s Media Matters podcast. “He just doesn’t look at that level for me anymore.

“He kind of runs like he’s in mud at the moment!”

Lynch also insists there are several other reasons why De Bruyne to Liverpool is a non-starter, adding: “Even if you can’t account for wages, injury history, or whatever… is this player good enough to get in the Liverpool team at the moment? He just isn’t.”

Lynch names three certain Liverpool exits this summer

While Lynch accepts that Liverpool will need to add more creativity next season, especially if Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves, he is adamant that they won’t turn to the ageing De Bruyne to fulfil that need.

“Liverpool need more creativity with Trent going, a player that can play across the front line, make something happen,” Lynch added. “But that doesn’t mean they’ll compromise on age or athleticism.

With FSG also intent on signing rising stars, not ageing veterans, the journalist added: “[It’s] Not one I can see Liverpool going for with his wages and his injury history at the moment. I think we need younger players coming in.”

While Liverpool are expected to strengthen in both defence and attack, Lynch has named three players he expects to be shown the door at Anfield this summer to help provide manager Arne Slot with even more transfer funds.

“There are clear ones who will move on,” Lynch said, naming Darwin Nunes, Kostas Tsimikas, and potentially Joe Gomez as likely departures this summer.

However, Lynch is also warning against a mass overhaul, insisting Liverpool and Slot need some form of continuity to ensure they can build on this season’s success.

“The ideal situation is that you don’t make five or six changes to your starting XI. You only want to make one or two.”

After being asked why that was important that Liverpool kept both Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, who recently signed contract extensions, Lynch added: “Yes! It gives you a baseline of performance going into next season.”

