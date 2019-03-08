Liverpool want to heap more misery on Real Madrid by beating them to summer transfer target Reinier Jesus, a report claims.

The LaLiga giants were dumped out of the Champions League on Tuesday night after suffering a shock 4-1 home defeat to Eredivisie side Ajax.

Real are also comfortably behind Barcelona in the LaLiga title race, with president Florentino Perez already looking ahead to the upcoming summer transfer window.

One player they are interested in, as per an exclusive from L’Equipe, is 17-year-old attacking midfielder Reinier Jesus – currently playing for Flamengo in Brazil.

The starlet is attracting interest from a number of top European clubs, with PSG, Roma, Juventus and Manchester City all linked.

Jesus has a contract with Flamengo until 2021, and there is a £60million release clause currently active in his deal, but it is suggested that interested clubs may be able to get him for less.

The report from L’Equipe states that Liverpool and PSG are ahead of Real and the rest of the competition in the running for the teenager, who could move on from Brazil this summer.