Liverpool are among a cluster of clubs considering a move for a rising French winger forcing Didier Deschamps’ hand ahead of the 2022 World Cup, per a report.

The Reds continue to be linked with a plethora of attacking options in the transfer market. Xherdan Shaqiri was not directly replaced, while Jurgen Klopp admitted his surprise that Divock Origi remained at Anfield.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are due to miss around a month of action at the beginning of 2022. The twice-delayed 2021 AFCON gets underway on January 9.

All those factors combined, plus the fact Liverpool made a small profit this summer has led to rampant speculation a big-name signing is on the horizon.

Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma has been linked. Closer to home, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen was confirmed to be on a shortlist of attacking targets. Today’s Paper Talk suggested Liverpool could even rival Tottenham for Fiorentina hitman, Dusan Vlahovic.

However, per the Daily Express, a new name has entered the frame. Citing Italian outlet Calciomercato Liverpool are ‘on the trail’ of Bayer Leverkusen flyer Moussa Diaby.

The 22-year-old bagged double figures in both goals and assists across all competitions last season. He has started the current campaign in impressive fashion, notching three goals and an assist from his first six league clashes.

His stellar club form led to his breakthrough into the French national team in August. If his rapid rise continues, he will likely be a shoe-in for the nation’s 2020 World Cup squad.

Details beyond Liverpool’s basic interest are thin on the ground. Though his age and versatility being capable of operating on either flank would make him an ideal target for Liverpool’s transfer model on paper.

