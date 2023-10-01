Liverpool, Chelsea alerted as Brighton forward put up for sale as part of cunning plan

Liverpool and Chelsea have been placed on alert after a report revealed Barcelona have put Brighton loanee Ansu Fati up for sale ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Fati was linked with several English teams during the summer. Wolves were in negotiations with Barca over a deal which would have seen the winger and Ruben Neves swap clubs.

That transfer ultimately fell through as Fati had no intention of signing for Wolves. This brought up the possibility of him heading to one of the Premier League’s more prestigious teams, such as Liverpool or Chelsea.

On August 29, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Chelsea had been given the opportunity to sign Fati by Barca, while Tottenham were also in the mix for his signature.

The next day, it emerged that Liverpool had ‘asked about’ snaring Fati. Jurgen Klopp seemingly views the Spain international as a top replacement for Mo Salah, who continues to be linked with a move to Saudi club Al Ittihad.

Surprisingly, Fati ended up joining Brighton instead. On September 1, Brighton announced the arrival of Fati on a season-long loan from Barca. Xavi’s side tried to include the option for Brighton to buy in the deal, but Fati wants to remain on Barca’s books as he hopes to become an important player for them in the future.

The attacker has made five appearances for Brighton so far. He opened his account for the season on Saturday, scoring the Seagulls’ only goal during their 6-1 thrashing by Aston Villa.

Spanish outlet Sport have now provided an intriguing report looking at Fati’s future. They reveal that there is little hope of the player getting back into the Barca first team, as the La Liga giants want to sell him as soon as the 2024 summer window opens.

Barcelona want to sell Liverpool, Chelsea target Ansu Fati

Barca chiefs hope that Fati will register more goals and assists while at Brighton in order to increase his transfer value. This will help Barca sell him on for a bigger fee next year.

If Barca cannot sell the 20-year-old outright, then they will try to include him in a part-exchange deal so they can get another quality player through the door.

Barca’s stance means the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs will get another chance to capture Fati, having missed out on him in the most recent transfer window.

Signing Fati in summer 2024 could make a lot of sense, too. By then he will have good experience in the Prem, as long as he continues to play under Roberto de Zerbi. This means he would not need too long to adapt to a club like Liverpool or Chelsea.

In the mean time, Fati will aim to continue impressing at Brighton. De Zerbi’s men face Marseille in the Europa League on Thursday and will then play Liverpool in the Prem on Sunday.

