Liverpool, Chelsea alerted by comments over £70m Dortmund ace

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Michael Zorc has provided a cryptic response to suggestions that Christian Pulisic could leave for the Premier League.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp are both big fans of the USA international playmaker, although it is the London side who have recently emerged as the favourites to land the player.

Rumours continue to link the 20-year-old with a £70million move away from Dortmund, but Bild via Sport Witness claims that the Bundesliga giant’s will not sanction any exit for Pulisic in the new year.

Pulisic has scored 15 times in 113 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions since joining the club as a 16-year-old and was the only bright spot for the USA when they were recently thumped 3-0 by England in a friendly at Wembley.

While Zorc seemed to rule out the possibility of a January sale, he did not make any predictions over Pulisic’s long-term future.

“We will not sell a player in winter who’s essential to us achieving our sporting aims, of course,” said Zorc told Sport-Bild. “That’s a matter of fact.

“I strongly expect Christian will still be wearing the BVB jersey in February,” he added.