Liverpool, Chelsea battle for ‘outstanding’ star heats up; which club he prefers revealed

Liverpool and Chelsea have both ‘stepped up their efforts’ to sign a player in a position they’re already stocked with talent, and which club he’d prefer to join has come to light, according to a report.

Left-back wouldn’t be near the top of the list of positions you’d expect Liverpool or Chelsea to make new signings at in 2024.

Indeed, Andy Robertson is still going strong at Anfield, while Kostas Tsimikas recently signed a contract extension that’s extended his stay until 2027.

At Stamford Bridge, Mauricio Pochettino can call upon Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella and Ian Maatsen for the left-back or left wing-back roles. Furthermore, centre-half Levi Colwill has also been deployed out wide in the early going this year.

Nonetheless, according to a report out of Spain (as cited by the Liverpool Echo), both the Reds and Blues sense an opportunity that’s too good to pass up.

It’s claimed both clubs are hovering over Lecce sensation, Patrick Dorgu.

The 18-year-old has been promoted to the Serie A side’s first team this season and has impressed in his seven appearances thus far.

Dorgu is of Nigerian descent, though was born in Denmark and represents the Danes at international level. The left-back has been capped at U18, U19, U20 and most recently U21 level for Denmark.

Clearly, he’s a highly rated young talent and the report claims Liverpool initially explored a move for the ‘outstanding’ starlet over the summer.

Dorgu preference emerges

However, Chelsea have since muscled into the picture and worryingly for the Reds, it’s claimed Chelsea ‘appear to have become his preferred destination.’

That will irk many Liverpool fans, especially after seeing both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia plucked from their grasp by Chelsea over the summer. Caicedo in particular greatly preferred joining Chelsea over Liverpool.

How much Dorgu would cost wasn’t speculated at in the piece. Given he only has seven first-team appearances to his name, his value is likely to be fluid and heavily influenced by how he performs over the next few months.

Either Liverpool or Chelsea signing Dorgu would be something of a surprise given the plethora of options already at their disposal at left-back.

Nonetheless, all top clubs must keep one eye on the future and in Dorgu, there appears to be a player who could make a serious impact in someone’s first team down the road.

