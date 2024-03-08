Liverpool, Chelsea battling for ‘the Belgian Jamie Vardy’ as Pochettino eyes £75m Osimhen alternative

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig centre-forward Lois Openda, who is being chased by several top clubs.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Tottenham are also admirers of the talented 24-year-old, so a switch to the Premier League could be on the cards.

Openda joined Leipzig from Club Brugge last summer for £35m and he has already established himself as one of the most effective strikers in Germany.

The Belgium international has netted an impressive 17 goals in 24 Bundesliga appearances so far this term, making him the division’s third-highest scorer behind Harry Kane and Serhou Guirassy.

Plenty of Premier League clubs were interested in Openda before Leipzig won the race for his signature last summer.

It’s thought that he would be open to a switch to England but as he is under contract until 2028, the German side certainly won’t let him leave on the cheap.

Reports suggest that Leipzig will only consider offers in the region of £75m for Openda.

Liverpool, Chelsea could make summer swoop for Openda

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool and Chelsea have joined the race for Openda and are ‘keeping a close eye on his situation’ ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Openda is only expected to improve as he gains experience so could prove to be an excellent long-term addition for one of the two English sides.

The forward possesses blistering pace and the ability to deceive defenders with his clever movement. He loves to run in behind the opposition’s back line and pounce on through balls.

Roberto Martinez once dubbed Openda ‘the Belgian Jamie Vardy’ and we feel that is an accurate description.

Liverpool’s priority for the summer is a new midfielder and centre-back, but some quality competition for Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

The Reds will also no doubt look to add more goal threat to their squad should they lose the services of their Premier League record scorer Mohamed Salah, as expected.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have made signing a prolific number nine their top priority for the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino’s top target has always been Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen, but given that Paris Saint-Germain are also keen and he has a £111m release clause that must be met, a deal will be difficult to complete.

As a result, the Blues could turn to Openda as an alternative. They also have a good relationship with Leipzig after they signed Christopher Nkunku last summer, which could give them an advantage in negotiations.

