Liverpool, Chelsea being made to wait for £70m midfield target

Liverpool and Chelsea midfield target Christian Pulisic would appear to be Premier League bound, but not until next summer at the very earliest.

The Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to England over the past 18 months and is understood to have told team-mates that he will swap the Bundesliga for the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp and Maurizio Sarri are ready to go head to head in the race to land the £70m-rated 20-year-old, who was clearly the USA’s standout performer in their friendly defeat to England last week.

Klopp is well aware of Pulisic’s talents, having been in charge at Dortmund when the American arrived in Germany in 2015, but Chelsea have since emerged as the favourites to land the player – who has also been linked with Tottenham in the past.

Pulisic’s current contract runs until 2020 and it is thought that Dortmund are ready to cash in on the player, although a report on Monday claimed they would not allow the player to leave in January.

The midfielder has also found his first-team opportunities limited this season due to the rise of England wonderkid Jadon Sancho, fueling yet more rumours that he will look to move on in 2019.

