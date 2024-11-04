Liverpool, Chelsea converge on Champions League wonderkid, with January transfer battle to ignite

Red Star Belgrade attacking midfielder Andrija Maksimovic is generating interest from Premier League duo Liverpool and Chelsea, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Top clubs are always on the look out for top young talents and scouts from several sides have been in attendance to watch Maksimovic in action this season.

The 17-year-old, who can play as a number 10, central midfielder or winger, has been in dazzling form for Belgrade this season, with 12 goal contributions in 16 appearances across all competitions.

Maksimovic has featured against Inter Milan and Monaco in the Champions League, giving him some valuable experience at the highest level.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Maksimovic’s performances have captured the attention of Liverpool and Chelsea – two of the sides who have sent scouts to watch him this term.

We understand that Maksimovic has ‘serious interest’ from the Premier League and is also on the radar of top sides around Europe.

The teenager is under contract with Red Star until 2027 but the feeling is that the Serbian club could find it difficult to stave off interest in his signature in the coming transfer windows.

Liverpool to battle Chelsea for Red Star wonderkid – sources

Chelsea have long had a transfer policy of signing the most promising young players in the game so they can help build a side capable of dominating European football in the future.

The likes of Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao Willian are set to move to the Blues over the next 12 months and there will be more to come, as the club’s global talent scouts keep their eyes on targets.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Maksimovic is on Chelsea’s shortlist but they could face fierce competition from Liverpool for the Red Star starlet, who has recently broken into the Serbia national team.

Red Star are well aware of the interest in Maksimovic and convinced him to sign a new contract in September but as mentioned, it may not be enough for them to keep hold of him for much longer.

TEAMtalk sources suggest that Liverpool are considering a move for Maksimovic in January and intend to send him back on loan to Red Star for the remainder of the season.

Maksimovic has been so impressive this term that Red Star supporters have coined him the ‘Serbian Messi’ and believe he is the future of their country’s footballing hopes.

In other news, Liverpool are actively looking to sign a new midfielder in the January transfer window and Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni is on their shortlist.

The French international has been admired by thce Reds for a number of years and TEAMtalk understands that Real Madrid are ready to consider offers for him this winter.

This has put Liverpool on red alert, who remain keen to bring in a new defensive-minded midfielder after missing out on Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi over the summer.

Tchouameni would cost around the £100 million mark to sign. However, sources have made it clear that Liverpool will sanction a huge spend for the correct target.

Real Madrid will only allow Tchouameni to leave if they are able to sign a replacement, but he is a name for Liverpool fans to watch out for in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Liverpool remain determined to tie down Trent Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract to avoid him leaving on a free transfer next summer.

Real Madrid have identified Alexander-Arnold as their top target to replace veteran right-back Dani Carvajal, who is currently sidelined with a serious knee injury.

Reports suggest that the LaLiga giants are willing to offer the England international a contract worth £15m per year.

Alexander-Arnold will be eligible to open pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from January 1st and Liverpool are doing all they can to tie him down to a new, long-term deal before then.

