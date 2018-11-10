Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly decided that he will not stand in the way of allowing Marco Asensio to leave the Bernabeu – should a tempting offer for the attacker be lodged.

According to Don Balon, the recent performances from Asensio have convinced Perez that he is ‘not a star’ and would be willing to move him on if the right price was offered.

As a result, the Real chief will not reject any bids that arrive of €100million or upwards, with fears that the Spain international, amid fears his market value could plummet due to a lack of form.

Reports in the Spanish press had claimed that that Liverpool had lodged a €180m bid for Asensio, while Chelsea were also linked with a move.

The player also previously admitted he was due for talks with new Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui after the conclusion of Spain’s World Cup, but with Lopetegui having been sacked, Santiago Solari’s appointment gave fresh hope.

