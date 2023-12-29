Liverpool, Chelsea handed massive boost as outstanding Serie A midfielder rejects mega Saudi Pro League offer

Liverpool and Chelsea have seemingly been handed a big boost to their hopes of snapping up a top Serie A midfielder after the Inter Milan reportedly star snubbed the chance to head to the Saudi Pro League.

Turkey international Hakan Calhanoglu is the player in question, having reportedly rejected an offer worth €18m per season from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

The 29-year-old has become one of Simone Inzaghi’s key players since his arrival in 2021, with seven goals and three assists in 17 Serie A appearances this term.

Thursday’s printed edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Al Hilal tried to tempt Calhanoglu with a four-year contract worth €18m per season, but the midfielder is unwilling to quit Milan midway through the season.

The report adds that the same proposal will also be valid at the end of the season, although Calhanoglu also rejected similar proposals from Saudi Arabia last summer too.

In some ways that still leaves the door open to Premier League duo Liverpool and Chelsea, who are both on the hunt for another midfielder and are big fans of the player.

TMW previously stated that ‘Chelsea and Liverpool are trying’ to unlock Calhanoglu’s signing amid his impeccable displays this season.

The former AC Milan star has been converted from a box-to-box midfielder into a holding one and the move has proven a masterstroke, with Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella quoted as naming Calhanoglu ‘the best midfielder in Italy, perhaps even of the world.’

Inter likely to want £50m for star midfielder

Calhanoglu only signed a contract extension with Inter in July 2023 and his current deal at the Stadio Meazza runs out in June 2027.

He joined Inter on a free transfer from Milan in 2021 and has scored 20 goals in 116 appearances with the Nerazzurri.

The player’s current value on Transfermarkt is around £35million, although previous reports suggest it will take an offer of around £50m to tempt Inter into a sale.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on New Year’s Day when they host Newcastle, while Chelsea head to Luton for a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.

