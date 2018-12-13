Chelsea and Liverpool look to have hit a brick wall in their attempts to lure a Borussia Dortmund star to the Premier League in January.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri and Anfield chief Jurgen Klopp are both big fans of the USA international playmaker, although it is the London side who have recently emerged as the favourites to land the player.

Rumours continue to link the 20-year-old with a £70million move away from Dortmund, but Bild via Sport Witness claims that the Bundesliga giant’s will not sanction any exit for Pulisic in the new year.

Dortmund do not want to weaken their squad at an important stage of the season as they currently sit seven points clear of the chasing pack in Germany, with Bayern Munich a massive nine points back.

This season arguably represents their best chance to win the Bundesliga since they last did it in 2012, while they also topped their Champions League group to go through to Monday’s last-16 draw.

Pulisic has scored 15 times in 113 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions since joining the club as a 16-year-old and was the only bright spot for the USA when they were recently thumped 3-0 by England in a friendly at Wembley.

