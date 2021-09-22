Liverpool, Chelsea hopes over as evergreen star makes Bundesliga pledge

Striker Robert Lewandowski does not feel he has to play in any other league to prove his talent and seems happy to see out his career with Bayern Munich.

The 33-year-old is now in his eighth season with the Bavarian giants after moving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2014. He has been a consistent goalscorer for the Bundesliga champions, netting an incredible 210 top-flight goals from 224 appearances. The Poland international has bagged 305 from 336 outings in all competitions while also notching 72 for his national side.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s and Lionel Messi’s goalscoring numbers mean that Lewandowski sometimes flies under the radar. But his record stands comparison with most top strikers throughout the history of the sport.

Unsurprisingly, the Warsaw-born star has been liked with many clubs over the years. Liverpool were mentioned as possible suitors this summer and rumours persist that Jurgen Klopp will reignite his interest in 2022.

The German tactician knows the hitman well, having worked with him while in charge of Borussia Dortmund. A few pundits have urged the former Lech Poznan ace to try his luck in another league, with Chelsea also thought to be interested.

But the prolific marksman has made it clear he has no intention of jumping ship. And he is fully focused on doing his best for his present employers both domestically and in Europe.

“I don’t have to prove myself in another league,” he said. “And I can compete with the best from other leagues in the Champions League.

“I am 100 per cent focused on Bayern Munich, I don’t think about anything else but my team.”

Lewandowski feeling as strong as ever

The man with 125 Poland caps will turn 34 in August next year. It has been suggested that Bayern will look to bring in Dortmund ace Erling Haaland as his long-term successor.

However, Lewandowski is adamant that he is far from a spent force and has many more stellar years ahead of him.

“I am still here – and I will be here for a long time,” he added. “Age, these are just numbers. I feel very good, I have the best stats I’ve ever had.

“I know that with my body I can play at the top level for years to come. I’m like a good wine and I hope to get even better.”

Lewandowski enjoyed his most productive league season in 2020-2021, with 41 Bundesliga goals from 29 appearances. That won him the Golden Shoe and he picked up his award on Tuesday evening.

He scored 41 goals in 29 Bundesliga matches for Bayern last term, despite missing a whole month of action due to injury.

