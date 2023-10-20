Liverpool and Chelsea prepare huge contract offers for Kylian Mbappe, with Man Utd left behind

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly poised to make a huge contract offer to Kylian Mbappe, with the future of the Paris Saint-Germain superstar up in the air.

Manchester United have also identified Mbappe as a key target, as soon-to-be new shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to take them back to the top of the Premier League.

Mbappe’s contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the season. Therefore, foreign clubs will be eligible to begin pre-contract talks with him over a free transfer in the summer from January 1, unless he extends his deal.

Real Madrid have long been considered to be the favourites to snap up the France international, but it seems Premier League clubs are ready to rival the Spanish giants for his signature.

Mbappe signed for PSG back in 2018. The 24-year-old has since scored a near-supernatural 220 goals in 269 appearances, as well as making 98 assists.

In the process, the striker has fired the French giants to 12 major trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles. He was also France’s star player when they won the World Cup in 2018 and reached the final last year.

Mbappe has the quality to turn teams into serial trophy winners, so it’s no surprise to see Liverpool and Chelsea pushing to sign him.

READ MORE: Andrew Robertson injury: Worst Liverpool fears realised following Jurgen Klopp update

Liverpool, Chelsea tipped to offer big contracts to Mbappe

According to Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by French outlet Le 10 Sport, Liverpool and Chelsea intend to try their luck with a contract for Mbappe this winter.

The report states that the Premier League duo are ready to offer him ‘extremely important contracts,’ in an attempt to beat the competition to his signature.

Mbappe currently earns a reported weekly wage of £893,000 at PSG – the highest of any player in Europe – and it’s thought that he will demand a similar salary from his next club.

As a result, both Liverpool and Chelsea would have to rip up their wage structures to put a suitable package on the table.

As previously noted by TEAMtalk, Man Utd have also been linked with Mbappe as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to bring a number of ‘high-quality’ players to Old Trafford.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool and Chelsea do open talks with Mbappe in January, as the reports suggest.

Real Madrid are still the favourites to sign the striker at the end of the season, but there will undoubtedly be a lot of twists and turns in this story over the next few months.

READ MORE: Liverpool surge ahead of Arsenal in heated transfer race for top class Brazil international