Liverpool, Chelsea join march for 17y/o EFL star, with ‘seismic amount’ potentially on table

Liverpool and Chelsea have joined the pursuit of Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg

Sunderland’s teenage midfield maestro Chris Rigg is on the radar of top clubs across Europe and Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly joined the race for his signature.

The 17-year-old broke into the Black Cats’ squad last season and has now nailed down a spot in the team thanks to his fine performances at the Stadium of Light.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are among the clubs monitoring Rigg. The Premier League trio are all said to be considering moves for him in 2025.

The three clubs have all ‘registered interest in his signature’.

However, the 17-year-old is said to be prepared to bide his time until the right move crops up.

And while Sunderland would not want to lose the potential superstar, it’s believed they could be given a ‘seismic amount’ to spend, after selling him for a potentially huge fee.

Rigg on Real Madrid radar

The English sides are not the only huge clubs who have taken a liking to Rigg.

Recent reports suggested Real Madrid are in the mix for him, given they regard him as the best young Englishman since Jude Bellingham.

They signed Bellingham for a much smaller fee than he’d be worth now, and with Rigg an even younger talent, if he can reach his level, he could be a more significant bargain.

Chelsea want young talents

For Chelsea, it is little surprise they are going after such a young talent given TEAMtalk has previously reported their strategy of signing under-25 players who are viewed as potential stars.

Along with Rigg, 19-year-old Patrick Dorgu is on the radar, off the back of a debut goal for Denmark.

Liverpool are similarly looking in the younger direction for other talents.

With the future of icon defender Virgil van Dijk in the sights, they are reportedly after Loic Bade, who is 24 and has a recent Olympic silver medal round his neck.

How has Rigg broken through

It is an achievement in itself that a 17-year-old with 30 senior appearances under his belt, at Championship level, has the eyes of Premier League and European giants on him, but how has he got to this point?

In his breakout season with Sunderland, the midfielder scored three goals – two in the second tier and one in the League Cup.

His comparison to Bellingham is not without reason, comparing his statistics to that of the Madrid man when he broke through in the Championship with Birmingham.

