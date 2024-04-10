Liverpool, Chelsea joined by Man City in race for elite Brazilian talent who’s destined to reach the top

Liverpool and Chelsea are both looking to bring in a new right-back this summer and are reportedly interested in Brazilian youngster Pedro Lima.

The Reds are keen to bring in a new full-back to provide cover for Connor Bradley, which would allow them to move Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield.

Chelsea, on the other hand, continues to target various hot prospects in South America and Lima is among those they are interested in, per reports.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Manchester City have also been scouting the 17-year-old right-back. He is considered to have huge potential and a move to the Premier League looks to be on the cards.

EXCLUSIVE: The Xabi Alonso effect: Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea hit snag in pursuit of Bundesliga superstar

Lima has been a key player for Sport Recife in the Brazilian second tier. The teenager has made 13 appearances to date for the club, scoring two goals and making one assist in the process.

Liverpool and Man City converge on two right-back targets

Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City all have proven track records of developing top young talents and a switch to one of the three Premier League giants is something Lima would be interested in.

Lima is under contract with Sport Recife until 2027 and while they expect him to leave, will look to generate as much money as possible from his sale.

READ MORE: Xabi Alonso piles more misery on Liverpool as Leverkusen explode into race for quality Leeds star

He would be more of a long-term investment than an immediate improvement to any of the Premier League trio’s starting XI but has the potential to become a key player for one of them in the future.

Interestingly, Lima isn’t the only right-back Liverpool and Man City will compete to sign this summer.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, they are both interested in Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong, who has a bargain €40m (£34m) release clause in his contract.

The former Celtic star has played a key role in the German club’s success this season under the guidance of Xabi Alonso.

Leverkusen are on track to lift the first Bundesliga title in their history after going unbeaten for 28 matches. They are 16 points clear of second placed Bayern Munich and also have a great chance of winning the Europa League.

It seems unlikely that Liverpool or Man City would sign both Frimpong and Lima in the same window, so the winner of that race may give an indication of where the Brazilian teenager will end up.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool warned Klopp exit will lead to Man Utd style apocalypse as Prem boss is tipped to take charge