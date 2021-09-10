Liverpool and Chelsea are fighting a losing battle to sign a Serie A midfielder after all signs pointed to a PSG deal, according to a report.

The French giant presided over a truly momentous transfer window this summer. Lionel Messi was the star attraction, joining the Parisians as a free agent. The Argentine was just one of many impressive PSG captures that included Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Eduardo Camavinga, to name just a few.

But according to Goal (citing Spanish outlet Todofichajes) Mauricio Pochettino’s side will not rest on their laurels. In fact, it’s stated Liverpool and Chelsea target Franck Kessie is ‘poised’ to join PSG.

The Ivory Coast international, 24, is in the final year of his his contract with AC Milan.

Kessie has frequently been linked with a plethora of English clubs over the years, though his contract status has ensured a move has never been more likely than at present.

Todofichajes report the no-nonsense midfielder has ‘rejected’ Milan’s latest renewal offer. With his contract winding down far from being a secret, links to both Liverpool and Chelsea had recently surfaced.

A surprise swap deal with Thiago Alcantara was mooted for the Anfield club. From Chelsea’s perspective, Blues chief Marina Granovskaia reportedly had her sights set on partnering Kessie with N’Golo Kante.

A £6.9million (€8m) a-year package to join as a free agent next July was touted, though PSG now appear to be in pole position.

Todofichajes state Kessie has ‘opted’ for PSG’s proposal that would see him sign as a free agent next summer. In doing so, he has reportedly rejected an offer from Milan’s local rivals Inter.

Pochettino’s side have become synonymous with superstar free agent acquisitions in recent times. As well as Messi, PSG also acquired Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and Donnarumma for nothing this summer.

Meanwhile, RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi looks destined for a fantastic career in the Premier League amid links with Liverpool, according to his former advisor.

The 19-year-old made his first big move across Europe by signing for Austrian club Salzburg in December 2019. He has followed that up with 17 goals in 59 games, but he has continued to take more exciting steps forward. Following seven goals in nine games this term, he earned his first Germany call-up.

Reports subsequently claimed that Liverpool are watching him from afar ahead of a potential swoop.

Adeyemi moved to Salzburg from German club SpVgg Unterhaching. According to the side’s chairman Manfred Schwabl, who watched the player break through in Germany, he would do well back in his country of birth.

However, Schwabl insisted that the player looks more suited to a career in England because of his traits.

“German football would be well advised to bring it back,” the chairman told Sport1. “If he came back to Germany, it would only be an intermediate step. In the long run he’s a player for England.

“He stands for attack, is quick and ready for a duel. You have already seen that against Armenia. He can score goals and prepare. In the long run, the island will be his home.” Sport1 adds that it is ‘likely’ Adeyemi – who has a contract at Salzburg until 2024 – will leave next summer.

