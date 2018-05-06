Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City in battle for £50m Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha is reportedly ready to quit Crystal Palace and seek European football, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City all chasing the forward.

The 25-year-old is said to be ready to test himself at the highest level again, having flopped at Manchester United, and is likely to cost in the region of £50million.

Zaha, who is also a target for Manchester City, has insisted that he has not been put off by his difficult time at Old Trafford as he looks to take his career to the next level after an outstanding campaign for Palace.

He said: “If I get the opportunity to move away eventually, that will not scare me, what happened in the past.”

Another reason for Zaha being an attractive proposition for England’s top clubs is that he would also count as a “homegrown” player for Premier League and Uefa quotas.

That is despite the winger playing for Ivory Coast after Gareth Southgate missed out on a chance to secure him for England last season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is looking for quality back-up for his prolific front three of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, while City are weighing up whether they should move for Zaha or Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez and Chelsea are open to a move as they have doubts of the futures of Eden Hazard and Willian.