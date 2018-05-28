Liverpool battling Arsenal to sign €40m-rated Bundesliga sensation

Arsenal look like they will have to do battle with three other Premier League sides if they want to land Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu this summer.

The 22-year-old has already confirmed that the Gunners are chasing him and that he will hold talks over his future after Turkey’s upcoming international friendlies.

Turkish-Football quoted Soyuncu as saying: “One of the biggest clubs in England, Arsenal are interested but it is not a done deal yet.

“I am going to play the international games first and then we will make a decision, I will hold further talks afterwards.”

The report states that Soyuncu wants a move to England but is also after assurances that he will play regularly.

However, it would that Arsenal are not the only Premier League team keen on the Turkish international, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea also showing an interest on the £35m-rated star.

Both the Reds and City would be able to offer Soyuncu Champions League football next season, something that could play a key part in the central defender’s decision over where he moves next.

But Freiburg appear to be standing firm on Soyuncu’s future, according to sporting director Jochen Saier anyway: “He’s not for sale.

“It doesn’t matter how much money’s involved, he’s not going anywhere. He’s done really well and we want to continue working together – and he does, too.”

Freiberg could make a huge profit if they did decide to sell after Soyuncu joined them for just £2.4 million move in 2016. He is currently under contract until 2021.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are set to make a big money offer for an RB Leipzig star as new boss Unai Emery looks to make his mark at The Emirates.

