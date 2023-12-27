Liverpool and Chelsea miss out on upcoming Brazilian star as European giants strike ‘verbal agreement’

The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have missed out on one of their January targets after a European giant managed to beat them to his signature.

There is plenty of untapped potential in the Brazilian Serie A and plenty of young South American stars are now making their way to Europe following the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Endrick and Vitor Roque were some of the most sought-after Brazilian stars and they have each completed blockbuster moves to La Liga, moving to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Corinthians youngster Gabriel Moscardo is another player who has garnered plenty of hype playing in Brazil. The teenage midfielder enjoyed an eye-catching 2023 campaign and has been linked with plenty of Europe’s top clubs.

Along with Liverpool and Chelsea, the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked with the 18-year-old at some stage.

While these Premier League clubs would have been keen to bring Moscardo over to England, they have been beaten to the punch by French giants PSG.

Fabrizio Romano recently took to social media to confirm that PSG have struck a ‘verbal agreement’ for the Corinthians star.

“Gabriel Moscardo to PSG, here we go!” Romano Tweeted. “Understand verbal agreement with Corinthians has been reached for €20m fixed fee. Package also includes €2m add-ons. Moscardo will travel to Paris as soon as clubs sign the formal agreement.”

Moscardo is one for the future

From Ronaldinho to Neymar, PSG have quite the history when it comes to Brazilian players and they will be hoping that Moscardo can have a significant impact in the upcoming years.

Luis Enrique oversaw a huge squad rebuild in the summer as the club is seemingly trying to head in a fresh direction. Players like Moscardo will play a part in the new-look PSG, although he will take some time to adapt to the new level.

The 18-year-old only made his senior debut for Corinthians earlier this year and he has since racked up 25 senior appearances. His quality shone through in those games, although it goes without saying that he is still incredibly raw.

Time will tell if the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea will regret missing out on the Brazilian youngster as PSG will be hoping he is able to live up to the hype.

