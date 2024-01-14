Liverpool, Chelsea ‘most interested’ in elite Newcastle star as achievable price tag suggested

Liverpool and Chelsea are the Premier League clubs showing the most interest in Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes, and a report has explained how the central midfielder could be signed in a manageable deal.

Newcastle spent £40million when signing Guimaraes from Lyon in January 2022. The transfer raised eyebrows as he was one of the first players to swap European football for Newcastle’s exciting project, which was still in its infancy at the time.

Since then, Guimaraes has established himself as one of the best all-action midfielders in the Premier League. He is also a regular in the Brazil national team, having won 18 caps for them to date.

Those factors have seen his value skyrocket from £40m to £73m, as per transfermarkt.

Both Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and the Magpies faithful love Guimaraes for his battling yet classy performances. He showed his quality yet again on Saturday, setting up Alexander Isak for Newcastle’s first goal against Manchester City with a brilliant pass while also putting in some vital last-ditch tackles.

Unfortunately for Newcastle, Guimaraes’ top-class performances have alerted some major clubs to the possibility of signing him.

On Friday, it was claimed that the 26-year-old has an agreement with Newcastle which means he can sign for Barcelona or Real Madrid in the future, should either club launch a suitable bid for him.

Spanish outlet AS have now provided their information on Guimaraes. They state that it is not only La Liga’s biggest clubs chasing him, as Liverpool and Chelsea are also in the mix.

Liverpool rivalling Chelsea for Newcastle man

Indeed, out of the Prem’s so-called ‘Big Six’, Liverpool and Chelsea are showing the ‘most interest’ in landing Guimaraes.

As would be expected, Newcastle will hold out for huge money, should any club come calling for their Brazilian star. This fresh update states that they would want at least €115m (£99m) to let him leave.

Chelsea have shown on several occasions that they are willing to pay this sort of money for top players, though Liverpool would normally struggle to pay such a price. But the report goes on to explain how Jurgen Klopp’s side might be able to finalise the signing.

It is claimed that the transfer fee could be split into three payments of £33m. This would give Liverpool time to save up and potentially sell some players to meet the necessary price tag.

While this report gives Liverpool and Chelsea hope over capturing Guimaraes, it remains to be seen whether the former Lyon ace would consider leaving Newcastle. He has repeatedly spoken about his love for Newcastle and their fans, as he is thriving at St James’ Park. Plus, his contract with the Magpies runs until summer 2028.

Clearly, it would take huge money to even get Guimaraes thinking about a new adventure at a different club.

