Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle all ‘make approaches’ to sign LaLiga attacking sensation before exit clause hits €40m

Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United are all chasing a highly-rated LaLiga winger before his release clause potentially rises to €40million.

The Premier League trio are all on the lookout for young talent and are said to have set their sights on Real Betis star Assane Diao, who is earning rave reviews this season.

Mucho Deporte has reported on the 18-year-old’s potential, claiming his strong start to the campaign has drawn interest from many clubs.

The article claims that in the past few weeks, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle have all ‘made approaches’ about his signing.

Diao currently has a release clause worth just €30m, and that’s why the Spanish outfit want to renew his contract and raise that amount to at least €40m.

The winger has scored six goals in 14 appearances for Betis this season, and is one of the main reasons why they are currently flying high and fighting for a European spot.

Mucho Deporte adds that Diao has ‘dazzled’ Betis fans with his potential this season, while also becoming a ‘very attractive’ option for other clubs.

Liverpool already shown their hand with Diao interest

Liverpool had already been linked to the player over the summer, while a report in October outlined their interest even further.

Chelsea and Newcastle’s interest is new to the Spanish media, although it makes sense in terms of Mauricio Pochettino looking to make the Stamford Bridge younger overall.

Eddie Howe is taking a similar approach at St James Park and views Diao as a strong squad option for the Magpies, especially if they still fighting on many fronts at the turn of the year.

All that remains is for trio to make their interest concrete in the January window, or they face the possibility of the winger’s price being ramped up upon the signing of his new contract.

