Liverpool, Chelsea prepare for £171m Real Madrid superstar signing after ‘clash of egos’ with Mbappe

Vinicius Jr is on the radar of Liverpool, Chelsea and PSG ahead of a potential £171million transfer

Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are all reportedly ‘willing to offer’ in the region of £171million for Vinicius Junior as a ‘clash of egos’ is expected when Kylian Mbappe arrives at Real Madrid.

Vinicius’ breakout season in La Liga showed the type of electric attacking talent he is. The Brazilian notched 17 goals and 13 assists in 35 games, while also scoring four goals and assisting seven in the Champions League.

Last season, he was once again in red-hot form, with 23 goals and 20 goals in all competitions, and he’s on 15 goals and eight assists this term.

That would likely be higher, but Vinicius has missed a fair few games through injury throughout the campaign.

There’s a chance his attacking production could change from next season, though.

Indeed, PSG superstar Mbappe is apparently already a Real player, though he denies that there’s anything to announce about his future yet.

The striker, who can also play on the left wing, will not only take opportunities away from some Real players, but as one of the best players in the world, he’s likely to be fed the ball most often.

It has already been noted that some big-name Real players could move on as a result of his signing.

‘Clash of egos’ expected at Real Madrid

Now, it’s suggested there could be a butting of heads between the Frenchman and Vinicius that could make that possible.

Indeed, according to El Debate, there could be a ‘clash of egos’ once Mbappe gets to the club.

Whether or not that is the case remains to be seen, as the stars could surely co-exist, as many superstars have done in Real sides before, despite the fact the players sometimes operate in the same position.

The report also details interest in Vinicius from three huge clubs that might be set to benefit from that clash.

Liverpool, Chelsea, PSG ready to pounce

Indeed, it’s stated Liverpool, Chelsea and PSG have ‘set their sights on’ the Brazilian and would each be ‘willing to offer’ in the region of £171million to land him.

For the Reds, that money could come from the impending sale of Mohamed Salah to the Saudi Pro League, and Vinicius is a player of a similar calibre who’d fill the void he leaves if he does go.

PSG and Chelsea will both have that sort of money, and with the latter losing Mbappe to Real, they could get the perfect replacement from that very club.

Vinicius has been open regarding the fact he is ‘tired’ of playing given consistent racist abuse directed towards him.

However, his intention ‘is to remain’ and these problems apparently will not change his or Real’s minds.

It’s said he will ‘remain in the team by the will’ of himself and the club. Whether or not Mbappe’s arrival changes that remains to be seen.

