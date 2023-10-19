Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool, Chelsea ready to fight for explosive Bundesliga striker pushing for January exit; Man Utd step up bid to sign £43m Inter defender

Liverpool and Chelsea have been given a major boost in their chase for a Borussia Dortmund striker who is keen on a loan exit in the January transfer window, while Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to land a dynamic Inter Milan full-back – all in Thursday’s European transfer gossip.

DORTMUND STAR PUSHING FOR JANUARY LOAN SWITCH

Liverpool and Chelsea target Youssoufa Moukoko has given hope of a potential January deal after reports suggest he is ready to push for an exit in the new year to try and secure a place in Germany’s Euro 2024 squad.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene during the 2020/21 season when he became the youngest ever player to ever feature in the Bundesliga. Moukoko came on for Erling Haaland against Hertha BSC aged just 16 years and one day.

However, the signing of last season’s top Bundesliga scorer Niclas Fullkrug to join Sebastien Haller in the Dortmund attack has meant that Moukoko has found it difficult to earn regular minutes under Eden Terzic.

Indeed, he is yet to start a league game this season, making just four substitute appearances.

To that end, his chances of making Julian Nagelsmann’s squad for Euro 2024 are currently diminishing.

DON’T MISS: The 10 highest paid footballers in the world: Ronaldo, Messi are top two, Mbappe drops down

Moukoko needs more game time

A report from 90min suggests that Moukoko’s representatives are currently exploring potential loan options in the January transfer window.

It’s reported that Brentford and Wolves are two clubs showing an interest, but Liverpool have been long-term suitors of Moukoko and Chelsea are also keen on the attacker.

Moukoko’s camp are said to be hoping that one of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ may be tempted to make an offer if the teenager is made available.

However, it’s claimed that Chelsea are viewed as a better landing spot, given that their need for a new striker is greater than Liverpool’s.

But if Moukoko does not end up in England, the likes of Lazio, Fiorentina, Lens and Lyon are also reportedly keen to strike a deal.

MAN UTD PUSHING FOR DYNAMIC INTER FULL-BACK

Manchester United have stepped up their bid to sign Inter Milan’s attacking full-back Federico Dimarco, who will cost in the region of £43million. Inter are, however, looking to reward the player with a new contract. (Fabrizio Romano)

Daniel Levy is digging his heels in over Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg and will not let the Tottenham midfielder, who is wanted by Juventus, leave for less than €30m. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona could lose their chance to secure a deal for Nico Williams with the winger closing in on a contract extension with Athletic Club. (Sport)

Newcastle United are showing interest in Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface. (Various)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed his side will want to retain Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo when his loan stint at the Nou Camp ends. (Sport)

Chelsea made an attempt to sign Mohammed Kudus before he completed a move to West Ham United in the last window. (RMC Sport)

NEWCASTLE TO RIVAL MANCHESTER CLUBS FOR WIRTZ

Newcastle United are prepared to rival Man City and Man Utd for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz. (Sport)

Argentina forward Lionel Messi has quashed speculation that he will leave Inter Miami on loan to play for another club once the MLS season ends. (ESPN)

Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic is being monitored by Juventus, who are keen on a January approach. (Calciomercato)

Nahuel Molina’s outstanding form for Atletico Madrid means that the LaLiga club are already working on a new contract for the Argentina defender. (Marca)

VfB Stuttgart winger Chris Führich rejected an approach from the Premier League last transfer window. But the 25-year-old could be subject to further interest next summer. (Florian Plettenberg)

Italian former West Ham forward Paolo di Canio has revealed he turned down the chance to join Roberto Mancini’s coaching set-up with the Saudi Arabia national team. (La Stampa)

Celta Vigo are looking to extend their relationship with Sporting Advisor Luis Campos, after 20 months in his position in Galicia. (Relevo)