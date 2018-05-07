Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs on alert as Juve schemer opens door to move

Sami Khedira has admitted he is open to the possibility of moving to the Premier League this summer, amid talk he could be set to leave Juventus.

The Germany midfielder looks set to lose his place in the Serie A giants’ side next season with a deal to sign Emre Can drawing ever closer.

Reports in Italy have mentioned Chelsea as potential suitors for the 31-year-old, while Liverpool are also being tipped to make a move as they bid to plug the gap left by Can.

Khedira’s contract is due to expire in the summer of 2019 and when discussing his future, the former Stuttgart and Real Madrid man admits the Premier League “fascinates” him and that he would like to win “as many Leagues as possible”.

“The Premier League fascinates me,” the midfielder told Bild.

“My contract expires next year, and I often think about the future because anything can happen in football.

“I’m fine here, I understand that I’m at a special team, but I love and always look for new challenges: one of these is to try to win as many trophies as possible, in as many Leagues as possible.”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.