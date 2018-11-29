Marcos Llorente has reportedly been told by Real Madrid that he won’t be going anywhere in January.

The midfielder has been a bit-part player at the Bernabeu this season, featuring in just 11 minutes in LaLiga so far.

He had been linked with January moves to Napoli, Liverpool and Chelsea in a €25million move, while Alaves were also said to have approached Los Blancos over a loan move.

But after Llorente stepped in for the absent Casemiro during Tuesday evening’s 2-0 win over Roma at the Stadio Olimpico, coach Santiago Solari has reportedly told the player he abandon any thoughts he had of moving on.

In fact, it’s reported that Solari has told Llorente that he will not be going nowhere in January and instead prepare himself for future opportunities at the Bernabeu after he caught the eye against Roma.

And while the 23-year-old admits he hopes to still carve out a career for himself with the reigning European champions, the player, speaking to Marca, admits he could still push for a move.

“My dream is to succeed right here, at Real Madrid,” he said.

“Of course when the January window starts I will talk to my representatives and to my family, then decide what is best for me.”

The player also repeated that stance when interviewed by Movistar+ immediately after Tuesday’s win, saying: “It’s clear that we, the players, want to play.

“In the triumph here today, I showed the coach I’m ready in case of need. I hope to play as many games as possible and grow, but when the winter market arrives we’ll talk to the club and my family and decide what’s best.”

Llorente signed for Madrid as a youth player back in 2008 at the age of 13 and has since played 26 games in all competitions for the club.

Chelsea, meanwhile, may have more joy convincing Real Madrid to part company with Isco, amid claims the Spaniard is in talks over a €70m January switch.

