Liverpool and Chelsea have 'strong and serious' interest in a Nottingham Forest centre-back

Liverpool and Chelsea are both showing ‘strong and serious’ interest in taking a Nottingham Forest ace away from the City Ground, and we can reveal a summer sale is ‘increasingly likely’ if offers of around £60m-£70m are tabled.

Forest’s Murillo has emerged as one of the most sought-after defenders in the Premier League ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old Brazilian centre-back, whose composure on the ball and left-footed precision have made him a standout performer at the City Ground, is attracting serious interest from several top clubs.

Chelsea appear to be leading the pursuit, with sources indicating they have conducted the most extensive groundwork over the past 12 months.

Sources suggest the Blues have long admired Murillo’s qualities and even considered bids last summer.

His profile fits their need for a reliable, ball-playing defender to bolster an evolving backline, and they are reportedly prepared to push hard for his signature.

Liverpool are also firmly in the frame, having done comparable due diligence and weighing up moves in previous windows.

The Reds view the former Corinthians talent as a potential upgrade, particularly given his ability to progress play from deep positions.

Jeremy Jacquet will arrive at Anfield in the summer, but a second addition may well be required if Ibrahima Konate leaves via free agency. Even if Konate re-signs, there are doubts over the long-term future of Joe Gomez, and of course, Virgil van Dijk is now deep into his thirties.

Interest from both Chelsea and Liverpool is described as “strong and serious”, with Murillo’s camp actively assessing options for a step up to a top-six Premier League side.

Manchester United have added their name to the list more recently, with INEOS keen on a multi-player raid on Forest that could include Murillo alongside teammates like Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White.

His left-footedness makes him an appealing fit for their defensive needs this summer.

Other clubs monitoring the situation include Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, who have kept tabs on his progress, while earlier links to Real Madrid and Barcelona highlight his broader European appeal.

There is also major interest from Bayern Munich and sources state that they could make a major move and have a good chance of beating Premier League sides to his signature.

Forest remain reluctant sellers, with Murillo tied to a contract until 2029. Valuations range from £60 million to £70 million or higher, reflecting his status as one of Forest’s prized assets.

As the season progresses, Murillo’s consistent displays continue to fuel the rumours. A summer departure looks increasingly likely if a substantial offer arrives, but Forest will demand a premium to part with their defensive cornerstone.

