Liverpool, Chelsea transfer miss confirmed as club president announces Brazilian’s move to Euro giant

Liverpool and Chelsea will no longer be able to sign Gabriel Moscardo from Corinthians, as the defensive midfielder has instead joined one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Chelsea were the first Premier League side to be linked with Moscardo. They tried to sign him before the transfer deadline in the summer, but could not strike an agreement with Corinthians in time.

Moscardo resultantly stayed in his native Brazil, but it was not long before speculation started to ramp up over a potential January move away from South America. Chelsea were once again named as potential suitors, though they were joined by Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Barcelona in hunting the Brazil U23 star.

Barca pressed hard to sign him, but they were handed a significant blow on December 20 when it emerged that Moscardo would be heading to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain instead.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that after a ‘positive meeting’ between PSG and Corinthians, an agreement had been forged.

And Moscardo can now be considered a new PSG player. Corinthians’ president, Augusto Melo, has announced that the transfer saga is over.

“The deal is done. Moscardo has been sold to Paris Saint-Germain. The story is over,” he told reporters in Brazil (via Romano).

The 18-year-old will cost PSG an initial €20million (£17m), though the deal includes a further €2m (£1.7m) in potential add-ons.

Liverpool, Chelsea-linked midfielder heads to PSG

Moscardo is expected to pen a long-term contract with the capital club, and he will link up with two of his compatriots there.

Centre-back Marquinhos has been on PSG’s books since 2013 and has been their captain for over three years. Luis Enrique’s side have also captured another Brazilian centre-half recently, in Lucas Beraldo.

He swapped Sao Paulo for PSG on January 1 in a deal which was also worth €20m.

Coincidentally, Moscardo is not the only Brazilian talent who looks set to head elsewhere after Liverpool have expressed an interest in him. The Reds have also held talks over the signing of Fluminense midfield star Andre, but they may soon have to come up against him in the Prem.

That is because Fulham have agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old and are now in advanced talks with Fluminense. As per transfer insider Ben Jacobs, the Cottagers have submitted a club-record offer worth £35m, which will prove hard for the Brazilian club to turn down.

Liverpool will be hoping to have more success in their pursuit of a Borussia Monchengladbach ace, though Tottenham Hotspur are providing competition for him.