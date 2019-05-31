Liverpool chief tells Coutinho some home truths over Barcelona move

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner believes that Philippe Coutinho ‘probably regrets’ his decision to join Barcelona, amid continued rumours he has already been deemed surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp.

Jurgen Klopp desperately wanted to keep the Brazilian playmaker at Anfield, but eventually succumbed last January when Barca offered a whopping £146million for his services.

The 26-year-old has been a major disappointment, however, since his club-record move to Catalonia and was virtually anonymous during the two legs of the Champions League semi-final – when the Reds came back from a 3-0 deficit to stun Barcelona at Anfield.

As Klopp’s men prepare to face Tottenham in Saturday’s European showpiece in Madrid, Barca are said to be trying to use Coutinho as a makeweight in a potential deal that could see Neymar return to the LaLiga title winners – although both Manchester United and Chelsea have registered an interest in bringing Coutinho back to England.

But speaking to the Echo before Liverpool’s bid to win a sixth European Cup, Werner said: “I would just point to the story of Philippe Coutinho. I have only good things to say about Philippe. But I think he left Liverpool because he wanted to play for one of the two big Spanish clubs.

“We tried to convince him that we had the club moving in the right direction and that he could experience big Champions League occasions by staying at Liverpool.

“I think he probably regrets his decision.”

