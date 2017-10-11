Liverpool to honour Coutinho sale to Barcelona in January

Philippe Coutinho has reportedly been told Liverpool will allow him to join Barcelona in January, subject to the La Liga club making a satisfactory bid.

That’s according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo who claim Barcelona will land the Brazilian at the fourth time of asking and if they match their €150m asking price.

Barcelona saw three efforts for Coutinho rejected over the summer, but the Reds know in their hearts that the player was desperate to make the move to Spain.

With Liverpool resisting Barcelona’s last £114m, it’s reported the Reds will grant the player his wish after bowing to his wishes. It’s now claimed an offer of £134million will tempt them to cash in.

It’s also claimed that Coutinho was determined not to play for Liverpool in this season’s Champions League to ensure he wasn’t cup tied for Barcelona later on in the competition.

However, the Reds persuaded the Brazilian the deal would not be sanctioned unless he participated in the competition for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Liverpool currently have two points from two games following draws with Sevilla and Spartak Moscow.

Seeing no other way to try and force his move to Barca, Coutinho agreed to Liverpool’s wishes and is now hoping Liverpool stick to their promise and sell to Barca when the January transfer window opens.