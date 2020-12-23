Liverpool will offer goal machine Mo Salah a new contract when his current £200,000-a-week deal runs out in the summer of 2023, according to a report.

The Egyptian is having another sensational season at Anfield. An instinctive close-range header and ‘worldie’ from outside the box helped Liverpool smash Crystal Palace 7-0 at the weekend.

That brace took him to the top of the Premier League scoring charts with 13 goals. That’s two in front of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jamie Vardy and Heung-Min Son.

Salah has netted in nine of his last 12 Liverpool games. And, away from home, it’s nine in his last nine matches in all competitions.

With numbers like that, Europe’s elite continue to be on alert.

And rumours started to fly at the weekend when he gave a rare sit-down interview with Spanish outlet AS.

Salah stated that he was “very disappointed” not to have been given the captaincy by Jurgen Klopp in the absence of Jordan Henderson and James Milner when the Reds played FC Midtjylland.

The 28-year-old was overlooked in favour of Trent Alexander-Arnold for the Champions League clash in Denmark.

“I was hoping to be the captain but it’s a coach’s decision. I accept it,” said Salah.

Given that he was talking to a Spanish paper, he was also asked the inevitable Real Madrid/Barcelona question.

Salah gave an expected answer. “I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs – who knows what will happen in the future?”

But, reassuringly for Liverpool fans, he added: “Right now I am focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool again.”

Asked about further down the line, he responded: “That’s a tough question but right now I can say that everything is in the hands of the club. Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, all the club records, but everything is in the hands of the club.”

Goal have now revealed that their sources are adamant that Liverpool will offer Salah an improved contract.

And why wouldn’t they…

Salah fitness record adds to appeal

Not only is Salah scoring goals at an incredible rate again but he has one of the best fitness records at Anfield.

While Liverpool have had a string of injuries this season, Salah has soldiered on.

Looking at this three completed seasons at Liverpool, he’s played in 36, 38 and 34 of their Premier League matches.

This term he’s featured in 13 out of 14.

While other top-class strikers such as Harry Kane have endured lengthy absences, Klopp has been able to turn to Salah time and time again.

And, of course, when he’s on the pitch, he scores goals.

No wonder Liverpool won’t hesitate in giving the striker a new and improved deal.

Given his thirst for silverware, it also seems that Liverpool is the place to be right now.

They’re significantly shorter in the betting for Champions League glory than Real Madrid and Barcelona. The Reds are 6/1, with Real 16s and Barca 20s.

And the Merseysiders are also odds-on at 10/11 to win the Premier League for a second straight season.

Having won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020, Salah added in his AS interview: “We will fight for both this year.”