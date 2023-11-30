‘Convinced he will leave’ – Liverpool cleared to sign ultimate €110m Firmino successor as journalist also tees up Man Utd swoop

Bayer Leverkusen are growing increasingly fearful Florian Wirtz will depart the BayArena, with a top source revealing the date he will leave by at the latest and amid claims both Manchester United and Liverpool are ready to square off over his signature.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the best players in the Bundesliga this season, shining bright under the leadership of Spanish coach Xabi Alonso. With Wirtz purring, Bayer are currently top of the table with a hugely-impressive 11 wins from 12 games so far this season.

And with a two-point buffer on Bayern Munich, who have 10 wins and two draws so far, their fans are dreaming of a historic first ever Bundesliga title success.

They have finished as runners-up on five occasions through their history, with their most recent second-place finish coming back in the 2010/11 season.

As a result, it is easy to see why Alonso is gaining a host of admirers with links to a number of top jobs, including Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Real Madrid, three clubs he represented with such distinction through his playing career.

However a number of Bayer‘s top stars are also extremely coveted too. Right-back Jeremie Frimpong continues to be linked with a Premier League move, while centre-half Edmond Tapsoba is also being tracked by clubs in the Premier League, with Tottenham and Manchester United among his suitors.

But it is the form of Wirtz which has got plenty of European football’s big hitters sitting up and taking notice.

The 20-year-old has an impressive six goals and nine assists from 17 appearances this season and has been branded the ‘golden boy’ of German football.

Bayer ready to accept Florian Wirtz will leave

With the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona all taking an interest, it is probably clubs in the Premier League who look most likely to dip their hands into their considerable pockets and try to prise Wirtz away.

And while Manchester City have reportedly earmarked the 14-times capped Germany star as Kevin de Bruyne’s long-term successor, reports in Germany are strongly indicating that any chase for his services will be lead by Liverpool and Manchester United.

With the north-west giants all circling, Bayer have reportedly struck a significant €110m (£95m) asking price on the forward’s head.

According to Sky Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg, he has revealed that Bayer chiefs are now increasingly fearful that Wirtz will be lured away in the coming windows, though they still hope to retain his services a little while longer.

“Bayer 04 hopes that he will stay for one more season,” he wrote on the social media platform X. “Bosses are convinced that he will definitely leave the club, at the latest, in the summer of 2025.”

Man Utd, Liverpool lead charge for star

Plettenberg also confirms that a plethora of Europe’s top clubs are regularly deploying their scouts to check on the 20-year-old’s progress.

And while he notes that nothing has been agreed yet, the journalist also reveals the player is not giving a move away any focus right now, with a transfer in the upcoming January window highly unlikely.

Down the line, however, a move away does appear a certainty, particularly if Bayer, and Wirtz’s rich vein of form continues.

Reports recently have stated the charge for his services will be led by Man Utd, with incoming new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his would-be sporting director Paul Mitchell, confirmed admirers.

But Liverpool are also reportedly hot on his trail with boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly seeing Wirtz as an ideal false nine and the player who can ultimately succeed Roberto Firmino as the beating heart of the Reds’ attack.

Wirtz is contracted to Leverkusen until July 2027 and he has 29 goals and 38 assists from 120 appearances – a goal contribution every 1.79 games.

