Liverpool close in on club-record deal; should be done this week

Liverpool are hopeful of sealing a club-record deal for Roma star Mohamed Salah over the course of this week.

The Egypt international is close to finalising his switch to Anfield for a fee in the region of £35million, which will break the club’s existing transfer record.

The Reds first tried to recruit the 24-year-old three years ago but lost out to Chelsea, who signed the player from Swiss outfit Basel for £12m.

Salah failed to live up to his potential at Stamford Bridge and ended up in Italy after an initial loan deal, however it would seem that a return to the Premier League is very much on the cards.

Negotiations between the Reds and Roma were stepped up last week and although Liverpool failed with their initial bid of £28m the deal is still expected to go through at the higher price, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue either, with Salah expected to double his current £45,000-a-week wages at Anfield.

Salah will add pace, creativity and goals from a wide position and the thought of the Egyptian and Sadio mane flanking a new central striker would put fear into most Premier League teams next season.