£90m Ligue 1 star closing in on Premier League move

Liverpool have reportedly made good progress in their pursuit of Thomas Lemar, with an ‘agreement in principle’ said to be close for the Monaco winger.

The Reds were said to have been keen on a move for Lemar as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho in January but were unable to push through a deal as Monaco were loathe to sell another one of their top stars.

That interest was then cooled in February after the Liverpool Echo claimed that the club were concerned at the overall fee for the 22-year-old, with Monaco said to be asking for £90million.

However, Le10 Sport has now claimed that Liverpool have ‘made some good moves’ in the direction of the France star ‘over the past few weeks’.

The report also states that the Merseyside giants are close to an ‘agreement in principle’ for the player and that Liverpool ‘aren’t far away from having done most of the work’.

Lemar has just two years remaining on his existing Monaco contract and, having struggled with injuries this season, it is thought that the fee could be significantly lower in the summer.