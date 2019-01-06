Liverpool closing in on £27m deal for Lallana replacement

Liverpool are reportedly closing on a £27m deal to sign Trabzonspor teenager Abdulkadir Omur, who is being seen as a long-term replacement for Adam Lallana.

The 19-year-old is rated as the best young player in Turkish football and has also been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool’s closest Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

However, the Sunday Mirror claims that Jurgen Klopp has been keeping a close eye on Omur’s development and that the Reds will make a move for the player this month.

For their part Trabzonspor are keen to keep the player until the end of the season, although a lot will depend on whether Liverpool decide to offload Lallana – prompting the need to bring in a new recruit.

The England playmaker has been beset by a groin injury all season and has made just two Premier League starts, prompting talk of a potential return to former club Southampton, while Turkish outfit Fenerbahce are also keen on his services.

Sky Sports claims that is highly unlikely that Klopp will allow any more of his senior players to leave the club this month, with Nathaniel Clyne and Dominic Solanke already joining Bournemouth, although the potential arrival of Omur could be too good an opportunity to resist.

