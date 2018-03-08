Liverpool close on Real Madrid star with huge £310m exit clause

Liverpool are reportedly ready to prise defender Dani Carvajal away from Real Madrid this summer.

It is no secret that Jurgen Klopp intends to make a big splash in the summer transfer window and will have money to spend following the £142million sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January.

The Liverpool boss is fully expected to move for a new goalkeeper, as he still has lingering doubts over Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

And despite spending £75million on Virgil van Dijk, Klopp is still searching for players to improve the Reds defensively and Don Balon claims that Carvajal fits the bill and is a top target.

The report, however, goes on to state that the 26-year-old right-sided defender will take some convincing to leave and that he also has a huge release clause of £310m.

Liverpool would obviously not wish to pay even half the exit fee on Carvajal’s head, with Real imposing impossibly high release clauses on all their first-team stars.

It’s not suggested how much the Reds would expect to pay for the right-back, whose current contract runs until 2022, has recently earned special praise from Brazil legend Cafu.

“He is very good, one of the best in the world after Daniel Alves,” the former Roma and Milan defender said.

“He’s been playing well for many years, attacking with force and defending with the same determination.

“Real Madrid haven’t had a full-back as good as him for a long time.”

