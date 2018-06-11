Liverpool closing in on Swiss attacker after Fekir transfer collapse

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the signing of Stoke attacker Xherdan Shaqiri after missing out on Nabil Fekir.

The Lyon star underwent a medical on Friday, after personal terms and a fee had been agreed, but a recurring knee injury saw the Reds pull out of a deal for the player.

Jurgen Klopp has since been reassessing his options for a new playmaker, with the possibility of a two-year loan for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele emerging.

However, ESPN claims that Klopp is ready to sign Stoke star Shaqiri as an alternative to Fekir.

The report states that Liverpool officials met with Shaqiri’s brother and agent last Friday to discuss a switch to Anfield.

The 26-year-old Switzerland international is available for around £12m due to a relegation clause in the Stoke winger’s contract.

ESPN also claims that several other clubs are in the running for Shaqiri, who is currently out in Russia preparing for the World Cup.

The Reds have already landed Fabinho from Monaco this summer, while Naby Keita will arrive from RB Leipzig on July 1 as Klopp looks to strengthen a Liverpool squad that finished fourth in the Premier League last season and also reached the Champions League final.

