Liverpool coach delivers Klopp verdict on star left in wilderness by decision

Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has said that the club has never blamed Loris Karius for his costly Champions League final errors.

The German stopper arrived at Anfield from Mainz in 2016 and initially competed with Simon Mignolet. However, he won his battle with the Belgian and earned manager Jurgen Klopp’s approval midway through the 2017/18 campaign.

As such, he started between the sticks in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev.

Liverpool competed well, but costly errors from Karius handed two goals on a plate to Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

As a result, Klopp made ex-Roma man Alisson Becker the then-most expensive goalkeeper in the world to bring him to Anfield. But while he has commanded his box since, Karius has not been seen again in the first team.

Speaking to AD, Achterberg insisted that he and Liverpool’s coaching staff have never blamed Karius. He also pointed to Klopp’s motto of winning and losing as a team.

“You hope that your goalkeepers make as few mistakes as possible,” he said.

“Karius making a mistake in the final against Real Madrid? You win together, and you lose together. It can make or break a career, but I can’t say anything negative about him.

Liverpool interested in FC Porto pair Liverpool are reportedly interested in FC Porto duo Luis Diaz and Fabio Vieira, with more news on links with Allan Saint-Maximin as ex-Peter Crouch has his say on Mohammed Salah.

“No, not even in my book. Like I said, it’s not that kind of book. People should buy other books for that.

“In my book, Klopp talks about how we work together. And how it is to work every day at perhaps the biggest club on earth.”

Liverpool have since tried to move Karius on. They sanctioned loan spells for him to Besiktas and Union Berlin, but a permanent transfer to Basel this summer broke down.

And while he remains in Liverpool’s ranks, Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian are ahead of him in the pecking order.

The 28-year-old has entered the final year of his contract and so a free transfer away next summer is on the cards.

Liverpool eye free Bundesliga transfer

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly looking at a free transfer acquisition of their own.

Germany defender Mattihas Ginter is due to enter free agency at the end of the season, with his Borussia Monchengladbach contract expiring next summer.

According to a report, Reds sporting director Michael Edwards has already made contact with Ginter’s representatives.

Klopp is reportedly an admirer of the 27-year-old.