Liverpool coach tips hot new thing Brewster to reach the top

Liverpool academy striker Rhian Brewster has impressed coaching staff with the way he has handled his rapid rise through the ranks.

The youngster, who turned 17 earlier this month, was the surprise name in Jurgen Klopp’s match-day squad for Sunday’s defeat to Crystal Palace.

With a dearth of attacking options because of injuries to Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ings, the former Chelsea academy player was promoted to the first team as his speedy progress continues.

Brewster did not make his first start for the club’s under-18 side until this season but by January he had been moved up to the under-23s.

“He has just turned 17 so the confidence it must have given him will be enormous,” said under-23s coach Mike Garrity.

“He has come into this group and has taken to it like a duck to water.

“He’s had different challenges each game he’s played and he’s handled that.

“He has a long way to go and he is prepared to put the work in, and at this moment in time he is someone who has got huge potential.”

Brewster’s elevation is the latest in a growing list of players who have been given first-team exposure by Klopp since his arrival in October 2015.

The German is not afraid to turn to the academy for reinforcements, even if at times it has been more necessity than design, and with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Woodburn impressing it has highlighted the strides being made at the Kirkby complex.

“They (academy players) are there to help,” added Garrity.

“I don’t think the manager takes them there to make the numbers up, he takes them there for the right reasons. He believes in young players and gives them chances.

“At the academy we silently crack on with what we do. The talent is there, we just have to support it, guide it, nurture it and lead it along the right path and hopefully they come out the other side.

“At the moment it is a good place to be.”