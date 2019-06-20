Liverpool come to major decision over future of Champions League hero

Liverpool have reportedly decided that Divock Origi will not be sold this summer – even if it means losing him on a free next year.

This time last year, the Reds were trying to get rid of the Belgium international, but potential moves to Wolves, Fulham and Borussia Dortmund failed to happen.

But Origi played a huge part in the Reds’ success in the second of the campaign, scoring priceless goals in the Champions League semi-finals and final against Barcelona and Tottenham respectively.

The 24-year-old currently has one year remaining on his contract and although negotiations are underway over a new deal, ESPN’s Melissa Ready claims that Origi will not be allowed to leave even if an agreement over his future is not reached.

Origi is expected to be the main back-up option to first-choice central striker Roberto Firmino, with Daniel Sturridge now departed and youngster Rhian Brewster still unproven at the top level of English football.

Reddy also stated that “Liverpool have already recouped more than half of the £10 million they paid Lille for him in 2014 through loan fees from Wolfsburg,” meaning there is no direct pressure to recoup a large fee for the player.

Liverpool are not afraid to lose players for nothing, having allowed Emre Can, Jon Flanagan, Alberto Moreno and Sturridge to all move on free transfers in recent times.

