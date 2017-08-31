Liverpool complete £35million Oxlade-Chamberlain signing

Liverpool have announced the signing of versatile midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal for £35million.

The England international, whose fee could eventually rise to £40m, has penned a long-term contract with the Reds after a medical was conducted at St George’s Park, where the 24-year-old is currently on international duty.

The 24-year-old scored nine goals in 132 Premier League appearances for the Gunners but failed to hold down a regular starting spot at The Emirates.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has become Liverpool’s fourth summer signing and sent a message to the club’s fans after sealing his move.

“I’m currently away with England, so I’m at St George’s Park. Firstly, I’m delighted to have signed for Liverpool and a big thank-you to everyone here at the FA that has made this possible, using the facilities. It has been a massive help,” he said.

“I’m not going to say too much today; I’m here with England and we’ve got two big games coming up, so I want to focus on them. But I can’t wait to get to Melwood and you’ll hear first from me on LFCTV.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to be handed an attacking midfield role by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, his preferred position after playing as a wing-back in the early part of the season for Arsenal.