Liverpool completely ditch interest in signing France international

Liverpool have reportedly got no interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were this week strongly linked with a move for the 23-year-old, who is out of contract with the reigning Ligue 1 champions at the end of the season and has also been linked with Barcelona.

One report claimed representatives of the Merseyside giants had made contact with both the mother and the agent of the player, and suggested that Klopp had spoken to Rabiot regarding a transfer.

However, Liverpool are understood to be baffled by such stories, with Klopp having had no conversations with the France star in private or otherwise to discuss an imminent deal, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Klopp is said to be completely satisfied with his current central midfield options, particularly after the £100million arrival of Naby Keita and Fabinho this summer.

Reds skipper Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and James Milner are also options for Klopp, with all three starting last weekend’s win over Leicester City that saw Liverpool hit the Premier League summit.

Rabiot is expected to be in action against Liverpool later this month when PSG face the Reds in their Champions League Group C opener at Anfield.

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.