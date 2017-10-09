Liverpool concern as Can chats Juventus link, Klopp to Bayern

Emre Can has opened up on his Liverpool future amid interest from Juventus – and has refused to rule out Jurgen Klopp quitting Anfield for a return to the Bundesliga.

The Germany midfielder was the subject of a summer approach from the Serie A champions and they are expected to come back in for him when the transfer window opens again in January.

Can will be out of contract at Anfield in June and discussions over a new deal have so far reached an impasse – meaning the German’s departure from Liverpool is looking increasingly likely.

And the player has done little to dampen talk he could be off, when questioned on his future by Kicker.

Discussing Juve’s interest, Can said: “It’s always an honour to receive an offer from such a renowned club, but currently I am only focused on the season with Liverpool. My agent takes care of the rest,.

“The Premier League is just a really cool league, the most interesting in the world, but you must always respect other big clubs and leagues.”

Can also refused to rule out the possibility that he could be joining Klopp at Bayern Munich next season, with the Bundesliga champions considering their long-term options, having named Jupp Heynches as their boss until the end of the season.

When questioned about Klopp’s future, he teased: “You never know what will happen. And I don’t what Jurgen Klopp plans.”