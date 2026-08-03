Liverpool set condition for Tottenham to sign Cody Gakpo in super expensive deal

There is one way in which Liverpool will sell Cody Gakpo to Tottenham, aside from Spurs matching the Reds’ eye-watering valuation, of course.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham are in the market for big-money signings in the wing positions this summer.

The Reds have already banked Victor Munoz, though realistically, he should be the lowest profile of those that arrive at Anfield when all is said and done.

Tottenham are attempting to convince Manchester City to sell Savinho, who has already given the green light to joining Spurs.

Savinho would line up on the right flank, with Roberto De Zerbi also intending to sign a right-footer who can play on the left and also provide cover up front.

That’s where Cody Gakpo comes in, with the Dutchman now atop Tottenham’s shortlist for the left side after Eli Junior Kroupi suffered a fractured metatarsal that has required surgery to repair.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, recently brought news of Gakpo not only being willing to leave Liverpool this summer, but also being willing to join Spurs.

The 27-year-old fears he’ll lose his starting spot sooner rather than later under Andoni Iraola, who isn’t expected to be as generous with the starts as former boss Arne Slot was.

Bailey also revealed Gakpo and his camp have already held what sources described as ‘positive’ talks with Tottenham officials.

Predictably, Liverpool don’t want to sell Gakpo despite the winger’s sub-par season last term.

Gakpo is Liverpool’s second most experienced forward behind only Federico Chiesa, and his ability to play up front will come in handy in the early phases of the season.

Alexander Isak will play up top when available, but with Hugo Ekitike sidelined for the long haul while recovering from a ruptured Achilles, Gakpo might find himself playing centrally more than even he would expect.

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Liverpool could sell Cody Gakpo if this happens…

But according to a fresh update from Sky Sports, there is a way in which Liverpool would open the doors to Gakpo’s sale.

Aside from Tottenham meeting their valuation – more on that soon – it’s claimed Liverpool will insist on signing a replacement first.

The report stated: ‘Liverpool would not be willing to let Gakpo depart without having a replacement through the door.’

Sky Sports then hinted Bradley Barcola could be considered Gakpo’s replacement, meaning Tottenham fans hoping to see their side sign Gakpo will be secretly hoping Liverpool land Barcola.

If Liverpool were to conclude their business out wide after signing Barcola and selling Gakpo, their wing options next season would consist of Barcola, Chiesa, Munoz and Rio Ngumoha.

Of course, a hefty transfer fee must also be put on the table, with Sky Sports adding: ‘The Netherlands international also has four years left on his deal and would not come cheaply.’

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A recent report from AnfieldWatch claimed Liverpool have slapped a £72m asking price on Gakpo after using Anthony Gordon’s £69m switch to Barcelona as a guide.

If looking at last season in isolation, you’d be hard pressed to justify Gakpo being worth £72m.

But players who are in their prime, have positional flexibility, and boast extensive Premier League experience are never likely to move for small fees.

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