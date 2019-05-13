Liverpool confident of beating Dortmund to cut-price Bundesliga ace

Liverpool are confident that they can beat Borussia Dortmund to the signing of Julian Brandt this summer, a report claims.

Recent reports from Bild suggested that the Reds are firmly in the race to land the winger, who manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a huge admirer of.

The 22-year-old has had an outstanding season with Leverkusen, scoring nine goals and registering an impressive 17 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

His €25m exit fee is certain to be of interest to Klopp, who wanted the player back in the summer of 2017 before the Reds instead opted to sign Mohamed Salah.

It was also recently claimed that Liverpool are one of six clubs in the race to sign Brandt, which includes Dortmund, Bayern, Atletico Madrid, PSG and Juventus.

Now, an update from the Daily Mirror states that the Reds are confident that they can beat their competitors – mainly Dortmund – to Brandt.

The report states that a summer bid is largely dependant on whether Leverkusen qualify for the Champions League, with their situation still up in the air heading into the final round of games.

Meanwhile, ESPN are reporting that Leverkusen believe that Brandt will end up at one of Liverpool or Borussia Dortmund, with both teams having no problem triggering his bargain clause.

