Liverpool confident of Moreno asking price as six clubs do battle

Liverpool are confident of getting their full £15million asking price for Alberto Moreno amid reports six clubs have contacted the Reds to ask about the Spaniard.

The former Sevilla star has become something of a bit part player at Anfield after falling out of favour under Jurgen Klopp and has been made available for transfer this summer.

Napoli were the first club to make a move for Moreno when their £11million offer was rejected last week – and it’s believed the Serie A outfit remain keen on the player and could come back with an improved bid.

However, the Liverpool Echo claims the Italians will face competition from their Serie A rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan, while two unnamed Premier League clubs, as well as the player’s former side, Sevilla, are also keen on a deal.

Liverpool are on the hunt for a new left-back and have Napoli’s Faouzi Ghoulam among their list of targets.

However, the Echo claims Liverpool will not entertain a swap deal in order to obtain their maximum value for Moreno.

If Liverpool do get their full £15million asking price for Moreno, it will ensure the Reds make a £3million profit on the £12million Brendan Rodgers paid Sevilla in 2014.