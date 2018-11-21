Liverpool conflicted over out-of-favour man as Ligue 1 side register interest

Ligue 1 side OGC Nice are reportedly considering a January bid to offer an escape route to an out-of-favour Liverpool man.

Nice are managed by former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira and he is said to be unhappy with his goalkeeping options at the current time.

Mignolet, 30, has made just one appearance in the EFL Cup this season after the arrival of Brazilian Alisson for a then world-record £66.9million from Roma.

The Brazil No.1 has become an automatic starter for Klopp in the Premier League and Champions League, with Mignolet left kicking his heels on the bench.

The goalkeeper’s agent Tonci Martic meanwhile claims Mignolet almost joined Napoli in the summer, before the Serie A giants signed David Ospina from Arsenal.

“It’s true. We were even close to an agreement, but, in the end, they decided to go for Ospina,” he told Italian newspaper TuttoMercatoWeb.“We’ll see in January if anything happens.”However, a report from the Liverpool Echo states that Liverpool would most likely reject any January advances for Mignolet, with the Belgian being the only real back-up to Alisson.