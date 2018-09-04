Liverpool consider options as Atletico plot move for Jurgen Klopp fancy

Atletico Madrid are exploring the possibility of signing Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams, according to reports in Spain.

The forward has long been linked with Liverpool with manager Jurgen Klopp a long-term admirer of the Spain international, who was mooted as a potential signing prior to their capture of Mohamed Salah in the summer of 2017.

However, any swoop for Williams will not come cheap. The once-capped striker signed a new contract with Athletic Club earlier this year, which set his exit fee at an initial €80m, though the arrangement will steadily rise to €108million.

And Don Balon claims Atleti boss Diego Simeone is keen to strike while the release clause is at its lowest, with the Spanish outlet speculating the capital club could launch a move for the forward as early as January.

News of their interest could yet trigger Klopp into action, with the Liverpool boss still seeking a quality back-up option in attack.

Currently Daniel Sturridge is the preferred replacement for one of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino, but Williams has always been on the German’s radar as a potential recruit for the Merseysiders and the club will no doubt monitor developments with interest.

