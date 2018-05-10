Liverpool consider sensational offer from Barcelona over Luis Suarez

Barcelona are reportedly looking to offload Luis Suarez this summer while the striker still retains a big-market value – and Liverpool have predictably been linked with a swoop.

The Uruguayan has proved a smash hit for Barca since moving to the Nou Camp in 2014, scoring 151 times in 195 appearances for the Catalan giants.

But according to Catalunya sports channel, Esport 3, Barcelona will consider selling Suarez this summer – if they bring €100m man Antoine Griezmann on board.

The France forward has long been linked with a move to the Nou Camp, with Barca boss Ernesto Valverde addressing the latest rumours on Tuesday.

It’s claimed that while Suarez is in no hurry to leave the Nou Camp, Barcelona know his value will start to dwindle after this summer, given his age.

At 31, Barcelona know the former Anfield favourite can still command a fee of around £60million and are also aware of his former club Liverpool’s need for more attacking prowess this summer.

Jurgen Klopp boasts a formidable forward line at Anfield in Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane and despite their avalanche of goals this season, lacks a true natural goalscorer.

The Reds are rumoured to have enquired about Barca winger Ousmane Dembele with a loan-to-buy deal reportedly on the table but it seems Barca are more willing to discuss the sale of Suarez instead, if the reports are to be believed.

There’s some suggestions in the Spanish media that Barcelona have offered Suarez to Liverpool, and with the club seemingly determined to keep Dembele, they may consider offloading Suarez if Griezmann comes in.

News of his availability is likely to be considered long and hard by Klopp with the player hugely popular during his time at the club. The Reds currently only have Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings in reserve, while Daniel Sturridge is set to return from his loan spell at West Brom, but surely looks set to move on permanently this summer.

Uruguayan Suarez was the PFA Player of the Year in 2014 and spoke warmly recently about the possibility of Griezmann arriving at the Nou Camp, suggesting he has no plans to leave Catalonia.

“It makes the club proud to bring players of this quality like Antoine, like [Ousmane] Dembele and [Philippe] Coutinho came,” he told Spanish station Radio Rincon.

“He’s a player who brings a huge amount, he has a lot of years playing at the highest level, always fighting.

“He rules up front for Atletico and that is fundamental. ‘He is not coming to take the place of anyone, but with the ambition of winning important things.

“He will be welcomed.”

