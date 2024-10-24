Liverpool are reportedly considering whether or not to send summer signing Federico Chiesa out on loan in January in a bid to secure him regular first-team football.

There was a great deal of excitement among Liverpool fans when they secured the bargain transfer of the Italy international from Juventus in late August.

The 26-year-old headed to Anfield on a four-year deal that could rise to £12.5m (€15m, $16.2m), but so far, Chiesa has barely played for Arne Slot’s men.

A grand total of 78 minutes across three appearances is not a lot to write home about, with manager Slot admitting he feels “sorry” for Chiesa and the fact that he didn’t have a pre-season to prepare him for the rigours of the Premier League.

Now, Italian publication Calciomercatio claims Liverpool are ‘evaluating’ if Chiesa should go back to Serie A on loan for the second half of the season.

Both Inter Milan and Roma are said to be interested in his services but as he has only been at the Merseyside outfit for less than two months, things could change for the Italian.

Slot weighs in on Chiesa’s situation

Before Liverpool beat RB Leipzig 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday, former Feyenoord boss Slot lifted the lid on Chiesa’s lack of game time this term.

The Italian looked like he could compete with the likes of Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz on the wing but that hasn’t happened thus far.

“With Federico, it’s a bit more simple; although it’s more difficult, but it’s a bit more simple to explain,” he told reporters. “He missed a complete pre-season, I said this many times, and going to a league where the intensity might even be higher than the Italian league.

“We just faced the two Italian teams [Milan and Bologna in the Champions League], so I can say this now. So that makes it difficult for him to make the step towards the intensity levels the rest of the team is at at the moment.

“That has not so much to do with the Italian league or the Premier League, that has more to do with him missing a complete pre-season and that is so difficult for every player – when the games are constantly there – to build them up towards the levels we are at. So, difficult to say, but it’s a big disappointment for him that he is going in and out of the training sessions all the time. I feel sorry for him.”

Liverpool scouting trip a success

The Reds were reportedly left impressed by transfer target Loic Bade, despite his Sevilla side getting thrashed 5-1 by Barcelona in La Liga action at the weekend.

The centre-back is seen as a possible replacement for Virgil van Dijk if the Dutchman leaves at the end of his Liverpool contract in 2025.

Meanwhile, academy product Curtis Jones has made it clear he wants to stay at the Merseyside outfit for the time being, despite admitting he previously considered an exit.

However, breaking into the midfield trio of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai will not be easy for the 23-year-old.

Finally, the Reds may miss out on 17-year-old Red Star Belgrade midfielder, Andrija Maksimovic. Manchester City are also in for the teenager but reports suggest Brighton may be the ones to secure his signature.